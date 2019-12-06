The human remains found along Highway 211 in northwest Bexar County belong to 39-year-old Norma Pacheco, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wednesday. Officials said the body was found badly burned and decomposed on April 4, 2019.

The new information comes a week after officials released a sketch of the woman based on the remains found. Sheriff Salazar said tips on social media over the past week were helpful in determining the victim's identity.

Salazar said the investigation began with the possibility that the remains belonged to Andreen McDonald. "We were hopeful that this may have been the remains of Andreen McDonald," he said. "We were also realistic that this might be someone that might not be on our radar at this point."

He said Pacheco wasn’t necessarily homeless, but he said she was “transient in nature.” He said that could be why she wasn’t considered a missing person. It wasn’t unusual for her family to go weeks without hearing from her. “She was a bit of a free spirit… a drifter at times,” Salazar said.

The Medical Examiner ruled Pacheco’s death a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case and Salazar said they don't know what happened.

Salazar concluded by asking the public for any additional information as the investigation continues. You can submit a tip online through the BCSO website.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

City of SA could take action on plumbing industry regulations

Girl with autoimmune disease creates teddy bears that hide IV bags

Why is Texas more at risk for mosquitoes and their diseases?

Pampers installing 5,000 diaper changing tables in men's restrooms

Uber pulls electric scooters, bikes from San Antonio