SAN ANTONIO — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon. According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the truck spilled about 2,500 gallons of ammonia. The people who were taken to the hospital are being treated for inhaling the chemical, officials said.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Monday at Highway 181 at Laguna. The ammonia that was spilled is believed to be a diluted for of ammonia, which doesn’t pose a serious risk or harm to the residents in the immediate area, a BCSO spokesperson said.

Traffic in both directions on Highway 181 was affected by the incident. The southbound lanes are shut down at Max Road, while the northbound lanes are shut down at the 13200 block of US Highway 181 S.

Transportation and public safety officials ask that people who don’t live in the area avoid travelling in this direction, and make travel arrangements to avoid this area while crews continue working on the scene.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Disney recalls Forky 'Toy Story 4' plush due to choking hazard

Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs against China could cause it

Toddler falls to death from Freedom of the Seas cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Trump says he'll hold another 'Salute to America' event in DC next Fourth of July