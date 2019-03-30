SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say a 45-year-old inmate behind bars since late February died following some kind of medical episode on Friday.

BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said Jarnell Kimble, who was being held at the adult detention center, was “alert and responding” after being tended to by medical staff. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated further, and died there shortly before 9 p.m.

RELATED: Escapes, deaths and suicide among findings in just-released Bexar County Jail report

“Preliminarily, it appears that ongoing health issues may have been a factor,” Garcia said.

An official cause of death is expected to be announced soon by the county medical examiner. Two other people died while in BCSO custody in December in a span of just days.