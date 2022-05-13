BCSO: Four arrested after gambling operation bust, recovers tens of thousands of dollars

Three people were taken into custody and will be facing charges surrounding their involvement with the gambling operations. A female was taken in for drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were arrested after officials busted an illegal gambling operation on the south side of San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said they responded to the 300 block of East Harding Boulevard along with SWAT to gain entry into the establishment. SWAT was used due to an armed guard manning the gate --- BCSO said the swat team had to ram through a gate to gain access.

Three people were taken into custody for the operations of the of illegal activity and BCSO said they are all facing various charges. One female was also taken into custody for possession of methamphetamines.

BCSO said they recovered at least two weapons and tens of thousands of dollars with money still being counted --- one bag even contained $15,000.

According to BCSO, this has been continuously operating for about 10 years and was well known.