BCSO: 15-year-old leads deputies on chase with speeds of up to 107 mph

SOMERSET, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was led on a chase with speeds of up to 107 mph. The driver who was speeding away from deputies is 15.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 1604 in Somerset.

Deputies said the driver was speeding west and refused to stop. The chase lasted around 15 minutes.

Authorities eventually laid a spike strip down on Interstate 35 and 1604. The driver tore both the right side front and rear tires.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with evading arrest. His reason for not stopping was that he had no valid driver's license.

No injuries were reported.