SAN ANTONIO — For nearly 45% of Americans, a new year brings a new reality: We could be making some healthier choices.

While the intentions are positive, sometimes the execution isn't.

"We see the calls come in mid-January," said Jason Meza, with the Better Business Bureau said. "Many times they fall into a trap."

That's when the BBB steps up. They investigate weight loss schemes they often see an uptick of in January.

"Scientific breakthroughs, the quick fixes—there's no miracle drug, there's no truly no miracle product or supplement or scheme that will help you get to your goal weight," Meza said.

While schemes aren't new, the methodology is. Targeted ads and sponsored marketing on social media has blown up the diet business, making the BBB's job a little busier in the process.

"We've seen 700 complaints on average a year come through this office," Meza said. "It's a problem. It's a big problem."

So how can you outsmart the scheme? The BBB recommends:

Research the product. Oftentimes these companies have an F-rating with the BBB.

Watch for the guarantees or the quick fix advertisements with sweeping claims and promises.

Read the fine print. There's usually something buried in the terms or conditions.

Most importantly, Meza told KENS 5 to trust your gut.

"If it does sound too good to be true, it probably is."

If you are concerned you may have fallen for a scheme. You can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau online.

