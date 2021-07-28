In news release, both hospitals said this requirement is due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two major hospital systems in Central Texas are now requiring all of their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to news releases sent this week.

Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson Tiya Searcy said all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors and staff must have received the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 1, unless granted an exemption.

Searcy said the requirement is due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated," the release said.

"We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you," the release said.

Ascension established a similar requirement on Tuesday but gave everyone until Nov. 12 to get the vaccine.