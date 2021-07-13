Bexar County leaders unanimously approve help to domestic violence victims

There are more than 5,000 backlogged domestic violence cases as of this week, leaders say.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County leaders are trying to close the gap with domestic violence cases in the area.

“Domestic violence has long been an issue in the county. Now it’s reached a critical issue point,” said Trish DeBerry, the county commissioner for Precinct 3.

At Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting, DeBerry introduced a resolution requesting that all county courts of law hear backlogged misdemeanor domestic violent cases—effectively pooling Bexar County's resources to put offenders behind bars.

The resolution passed unanimously.

“Because of the backlogs that exist right now, we can’t just have two domestic violence courts taking care of the situation. We’ll never clear it in a good amount of time,” DeBerry said.

The commissioner said that, as of Tuesday, there were more than 5,500 backlogged cases.

According to the Bexar County Family Justice Center, 74% of Texans have either been a victim of domestic violence or know somebody who has been a victim.

“What’s most problematic to me is that we have women that could be in jeopardy of their lives because these cases have not been heard,” DeBerry said. “These cases need to be heard. There needs to be due diligence related to the cases, and they need to be prosecuted if needed."

The resolution also provides funding for more victim advocates. Next week, DeBerry plans to meet with county judges and hopes to see courts hearing those cases in two to four weeks' time.