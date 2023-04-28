Battle of Flowers Parade: Everything you need to know about the Fiesta favorite

The parade this year is expected to have 45 floats and 7,000 people marching.

SAN ANTONIO — The Battle of Flowers Parade in downtown San Antonio is expected to bring in a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people Friday morning.

This is the iconic parade's 132nd year. The parade this year is expected to have 45 floats and 7,000 people marching. The theme is "Where Fiesta Reins." More than 550,000 people are expected to be in the crowd.

The 2023 Grand Marshal is UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

The parade will follow the same route as last year. Because of construction, it kicks off near San Antonio College at East Main and Locust. The parade then goes down Main Street before ending near West Martin and Santa Rosa. The Vanguard starts at 8:55 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. See the map below for the parade route through downtown.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. A small group of dedicated women put on the first Battle of Flowers parade in 1891. It was inspired by the flower parades and Spain and paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Alamo and San Jacinto. Since then, the parade has grown every year, now attracting crowds of more than 500,000.

It is the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers. The Battle of Flowers Association is a non-profit organization with more than 400 members.