Police search for suspect who shot 19-year-old at basketball court

A man believed to be in his mid-20s or early 30s shot at the teen several times.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who shot a 19-year-old on the north side.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday on Parkstone Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Authorities said that several people were playing basketball at the park's basketball court, when at some point, two groups of people got into an argument.

A man believed to be in his mid-20s or early 30s shot at the teen several times. The suspects ran and have not been found at this time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

