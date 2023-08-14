A Dallas bar has transformed into Barbie's DreamHouse

A Dallas bar is calling all "Barbs" and "Kens" to come check out its new Barbie-themed pop-up experience.

DALLAS — Come on Barbie, let's go party!

A Dallas bar is calling all "Barbs" and "Kens" to come check out its new Barbie-themed pop-up experience, where guests will be immersed into a real-life rendition of the iconic DreamHouse. The Whippersnapper, located on McMillan Avenue, has transformed its design to capture the essence of Barbie and offer themed food and drinks. The menu also got a makeover, including items like Barbie's burger, Teresa’s Tenders and the California Club, as well as custom cocktails such “Life in Plastic” and “He’s just Ken.”

The staff is also donning themed looks from different eras of Barbie's history.

The Whippersnapper, which announced the pop-up last month, shared photos of the transformation this week.

The pop-up is running until Sept. 30.

“The BAR-bie pop-up will transport patrons to their own dream world. Everyone has their own take on the doll, and we can’t wait to see all the different ‘Barbs’ and Ken that walk through our doors.” Phil Schanbaum, co-founder of This and That Hospitality, said in a press release last month. “With everyone talking about the movie, we whipped up our spin on the beloved theme."

Inside, guests will find an array of decorations and on-theme Corvette bed, a digital photobooth, an accessory wall and more.

The pop-up is for anyone 21 years old or older and will be free to the public. However, guests looking to avoid lines will be able to reserve booths by contacting info@thewhipdallas.com. The bar is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.