Barbie Malibu Tour stops in San Antonio this weekend

The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is coming to La Cantera this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Well, a new merch truck coming to San Antonio is just for you!

The truck will be parked at the shopping center near the Barnes and Noble and will be open Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But, keep in mind this Barbie truck is throwing it back retro-style and will carry 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories.

Some of the items include Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket, Pink Barbie-logo hoodie, Tie Dye bucket hat, a beach towel and Barbie coffee mug, among many other items.

