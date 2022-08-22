Barbershop gave kids free haircuts ahead of the school year

Some kids took home free shoes, backpacks and school supplies as well.

SAN ANTONIO — A local barber shop spent Sunday afternoon offering free haircuts, bookbags and shoes to students ahead of the new school year. But the hope is that the kids walked away with much more.

“Just tell that young lady what you want boss,” Charlie James said, greeting one of the kids who walked into King’s Mane Barbering at 4963 Stahl Rd.

James and co-owner Damon Collier have been offering the free cuts to local kids aheaqd of the school year since 2016.

“Nobody’s getting paid to be here today,” Collier said. “This is complete voluntary, and they’re all independent contractors.”

James said he heard of the idea being done from a fellow freemason with whom he served in the military. Most of the barbers at King’s Mane are veterans. James said that is a factor in free haircut offer.

“In the Military, you have to be involved in the community, one way or another,” he said. “If you want to get promoted, you have to do volunteer work, so it’s like second nature to come and do this out in the civilian sector.”

Collier said seeing young boys come into the shop reminds him of the time he spent in shops growing up.

“Actually, it’s a rite of passage for boys,” he said. “To get their hair cut there, and to talk to older gentlemen and to kind of learn from them.”

Dominic Staples, who moved to San Antonio from Washington ahead of the school year spent a chunk of his haircut lobbing corny jokes back and forth with the barbers. But most of them, they had already heard.

“I guess my jokes are in short supply,” he said.

Staples Mother, Sandra Sanchez, said bringing her son to the shop is a good confidence builder.