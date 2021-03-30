Fire Chief: Practice fire safety when cooking outdoors Easter weekend

Chief Dale Scott with the Nueces County ESD Number 2 says it's important to always practice fire safety and be prepared.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter is coming up and you may be ready to light up your barbecue pit and make some burgers, but it’s important to make sure you practice fire safety.

“We are seeing a big increase in brush fires in the area,” said Nueces County ESD 2 Fire Chief, Dale Scott.

In the past two months brush fires have burned thousands of acres flames spreading to homes and even cars. Weather conditions play a big role in those fires.

“We’re still pretty much low on rain, the brush after the freeze is pretty much dead,” said Scott.

Because of those weather conditions it’s important to practice fire safety, even when you’re flipping a burger or two on the grill this Easter.

“Make sure you have some way to contain a fire and put it out and it should be 10 feet away from any structure,” said Scott.

Scott says it’s important to make sure the charcoal on your barbecue pit has completely cooled off before you throw it away.

“What I would recommend is take a bucket of water with you and just put them in the bucket of water let them sit for about 15 minutes in water and then you can dispose them without worrying about a grass fire, trash fire,” said Scott.

Scott says even if you’re barbequing on the beach you should do the same and not just cover the coals with sand.

“On the beach also make sure that they’re completely cooled off because if you just throw them on the sand and just kick some sand over them somebody barefooted will receive serious burns if they step on those,” said Scott.

Of course, be cautious with lighter fluid.

“If you do pour excessive amounts sometimes the fire can run up the stream and next thing you know, your containers on fire and your hand,” said Scott.

