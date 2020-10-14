Bar owners await Judge Nelson Wolff's decision on reopening

Many bars across the state are reopening their doors for the first time since late June. Will Bexar County be one of them?

SAN ANTONIO — Many bars across the state are reopening their doors for the first time since late June. Counties that opted in allow them to reopen but taverns in Bexar county are still waiting for their go-ahead.

Gov. Abbott gave bar owners across Texas a glimpse of hope on October 7th with an executive order allowing bars to open on the fourteenth should county officials opt-in.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread on COVID,” Governor Greg Abbott said on October 7 in a Facebook Live announcement detailing his executive order.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff addressed the issue on that same day’s Coronavirus briefing.

“At this time, I am not opting in," Wolff said. "But I am trying to have a fair hearing on it.”

Wolff said he needed a few questions answered before deciding on opening bars.

“How many bars are still not open?” he asked. “Because a lot of the bars were able to put in a 51% mix of food and open. So how many are left that are not open?”

Co-owner and operator of Bananas Billiards Connie Turner said it she feels singled out.

“It really feels like we’ve been sidelined and kicked to the curb,” Turner said.

Bananas is one of the bars in San Antonio that did not pursue a restaurant permit when the Coronavirus struck. For them, the idea of getting a food and beverage license just feels too risky, especially after spending money on a mixed-beverage license they haven’t been able to use.

“We’re already out 9 months on our 2-year license,” Turner said. “I asked the question specifically, is there a refund for that time we didn’t get? Because every dollar matters especially now.”

Turner says she’s confident that, given the chance, they’ll be able to operate safely.