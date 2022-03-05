Bar owner to possibly face charges after shooting at customer, police say

The victim claimed they were shot in the leg, but paramedics said it was most likely debris from the shooting and no bullet impact or graze was found on the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A bar owner may face charges after shooting at a customer Monday night, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 300 block of New Braunfels for a shooting. When police arrived, they said they found no victims inside of the small bar.

The owner told police that he did shoot about 5 shots in the direction of a customer he was having an altercation with saying he didn't intend to hit the customer, just startle them.

Police said the altercation happened outside of the bar after the owner kicked the patron out of the bar. With that admission, police said the shooting was possibly against the law and the owner could face charges.