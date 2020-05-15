Baptist Health System will allow visitors starting Monday, May 18

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms, or travel to high-risk locations prior to entering the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Baptist Health System will be enforcing new rules come Monday, May 18.

The BHS visitation policy will be relaxed to allow one designated support person to accompany each patient.

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms, or travel to high-risk locations prior to entering the hospital.

Visitors will also be required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands.

Any visitor not meeting the above criteria will not be allowed into the hospital.

Waiting areas will allow for physical distancing and will include additional cleaning protocols.