SAN ANTONIO — Bank of America is donating $750,000 to renovate the historic Kusch House, the largest grant to the Hemisfair Conservancy to date.

Kusch House is one of the 21 remaining historic homes in the Hemisfair area. Once renovations are complete a small business will move in, joining a growing community of shops and restaurants leasing these historic homes. According to a press release, the aim is to revitalize this area for locals and tourists alike.

“Hemisfair is a social and economic anchor in San Antonio that will serve as a catalyst for small business growth, and is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs and contribute $400 million to San Antonio’s economy annually,” said Jessica Miller, San Antonio market president for Bank of America.

“The neighborhood that existed here before the World’s Fair is a piece of the fabric that has shaped San Antonio for generations, and I’m encouraged to see Bank of America helping bring it back to life through investment in historic preservation efforts at Hemisfair,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Stonemason John Kusch built the Gothic Revival house in the late 19th century, and according to city historical records, it stayed in his family until the 1968 World’s Fair. It remains to be seen who will call Kusch House home next, but officials said the renovation ensures that the building will be useful to the community for years to come.

“The historic Kusch House is at the center of it all at Hemisfair, and this gift will have a multi-generational effect," said Anne Krause, executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy.

