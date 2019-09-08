SCHERTZ, Texas — Bank employees at First United Bank of Schertz did more than help open an account for a high-school teen.

Like many high-schoolers, Jordan Woods is spending his summer working. Woods, who is a member of Steele High School's football team, works two jobs at the Wash Tub and McDonald's and walks four miles between them.

When employees at the bank, where Woods opened an account this summer, found out about his hour-and-a-half trek between jobs, they decided to help the teen.

The bank employees raised money to buy Woods a new bike, helmet, lock, and air pump.

The teen's mother told KENS 5 her son was shocked and even more inspired to work hard and do the right thing.