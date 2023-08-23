'I still cannot make sense of it': Bandera murder trial underway more than two years after the killing of a grandmother

Andrew Dougherty is charged with the murder of Antoinette Lera Click from April of 2021.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a grandmother in Bandera started on Monday.

The prosecution has been calling witnesses to the stand.

Dustin Click, Antoinette’s son, traveled from California to Bandera so he could sit in the courtroom and hopefully gain some closure.

“It's a lot heavier and more difficult than I anticipated,” Click said.

Click said on Monday, he had to step out of the courtroom while body camera video was being play from the day of the crime.

“It made me extremely uncomfortable,” He said.

On April 22, 2021, Bandera County deputies said Andrew Dougherty shot Click’s mother in the head. They said the bullet came through a glass door in her home. Deputies said Dougherty knew the victim’s daughter but Click said he did not know his mother.

“After two years, I still cannot make sense of it,” Click said. “There doesn't seem to be much of a motive or any ill will. He didn't even know my mom.”

Click said Dougherty pleaded not guilty, which has him worried.

“Knowing that the person is going to pay the consequence for their actions will really help to give me closure,” Click said. “And that's what I'm really anxious, apprehensive, nervous about at this time. “

He said he plans to stay in Bandera for as long as the trial plays out in honor of a woman, he said was a beloved mother and grandmother.

“The reason I'm here is to make sure that there's justice for my mom,” Click said.