Bandera issues public health emergency declaration closing and banning swimming at park

The city cited high water temperatures, low flow, and bacteria levels for the closure

BANDERA, Texas — Last week the City of Bandera decided to close down the city park and restrict swimming, because of the unfavorable conditions of the Medina River.

Officials with the Bandera County River Authority and Ground Water District say they agree with the closure.

"The river conditions up here, well they are horrendous right now, basically in many areas there is no river. It's stopped flowing, there's absolutely no water, it's pooled up." Says David Mauk, General Manager BCRAGD

Mauk says the lack of rain and heat are to blame for the river's conditions.

"There's a lot of organisms that will multiply and will flourish in that kind of environment." Says Mauk

City Council held a meeting on Tuesday, where they decided to extend the closure until conditions improve. Mayor Rebecca Gibson says the river is the gem of the city and it's heart breaking for everyone, especially for tourism.

"A substantial source of revenue that has suffered greatly even before the park closure." Says Mayor Gibson

Mauk says the lack of water also attracts wildlife like feral hogs and deer to areas like the park, which could add to the unfavorable condition. He also says it just needs to rain throughout the basin, so everything can get flushed out.

Mauk also wants to remind everyone to conserve water.

Bandera city officials say they look forward to moving past the restrictions, once conditions improve.