BANDERA COUNTY — Monarch Utilities announced Monday that a Boil Water Notice for customers in Bandera County who use the Lake Medina Shores water system.

Monarch says that approximately 580 homes in the Lake Medina Shores subdivision off Whartons Dock Road will be affected by the notice.

The company says that a main line leak in their distribution system alerted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require residents to boil their water prior to consumption; this includes washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

According to a press release from Monarch Utilities, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making "should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil then continue to boil for two minutes."

The company says that officials will notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption and boiling is no longer necessary. Anyone with question is asked to call 1-866-654-7992.

