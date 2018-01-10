BANDERA COUNTY — Monarch Utilities announced Monday that a Boil Water Notice for customers in Bandera County who use the Lake Medina Shores water system.

On Wednesday, that notice was canceled. According to a release from Monarch Utilities, the system took the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality.

Monarch says that approximately 580 homes in the Lake Medina Shores subdivision off Whartons Dock Road were affected by the notice.

The company says that a main line leak in their distribution system alerted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require residents to boil their water prior to consumption; this included washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

The company said that officials would notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption and boiling is no longer necessary. Anyone with question is asked to call 1-866-654-7992.

