Ballet San Antonio brings Disney classic to life in unique production

Example video title will go here for this video

KENS 5 took a peek behind the scenes as the dancers from Ballet San Antonio prepare to wow crowds with this Disney classic.

KENS 5 spoke with the guest choreographer for the show and two dancers during a recent rehearsal for the production.

Beauty and the Beast will be performed as a ballet at the Tobin Center October 13-15. The story follows from the prince's curse turning him into a hideous beast to Belle's discovery of the Beast's goodness within. Along the way, other characters join them on their journey to finding true love.

Ballet San Antonio is inviting people to be their guest at they bring a tale as old as time to life on stage.

"I think the arts are very important and in today's world, we are losing them very, very quickly. For them to be entertained by what I would call an entry-level ballet.... but hopefully to create a younger audience who as they grow up that will appreciate more sophisticated choreography." Wells said.

Wells hopes the familiarity with the story will help bring in families and audience members who might not have otherwise gone to the ballet.

"If that is the basic knowledge that the audience has, you are going to fall in that direction. And I did," Wells said. "This is not a Disney ballet by any stretch of the imagination, but Belle does have a gold dress because that is the expectation."

While the classic fairy tale of Beauty and the Beast is centuries-old, Wells knows current audiences would most expect to see elements of the Disney cartoon in 1991 and live-action version in 2015.

"I created a series of what I call 'special family matinees.' They are all two half-hour acts and they tell the story-whatever I am trying to tell-as quickly as possible for a younger audience," Wells said.

For this production, Ballet San Antonio is hosting guest choreographer Bruce Wells, who has worked with other ballet companies from around the country to put on his version of Beauty and the Beast. He brought the story to life originally for the Atlanta ballet.

Brenna Mulligan-Olson : 'Such a classic tale'

Principal dancer Brenna Mulligan-Olson is a homegrown prima ballerina, having grown up dancing her whole life here in San Antonio.

She dances the role of the beautiful Belle who eventually warms to the Beast. Mulligan-Olson says she is proud to be part of the production and its unique message.

"I love this production because it has such a classic tale. A tale of redemption, a tale of restoration, just a tale of overcoming the not-so-good-parts of ourselves and being able to see other people for who they can be and their potential," Mulligan-Olson said.

For Mulligan-Olson, her life-long passion for ballet began at an early age, when she started to follow in her ballerina mom's footsteps.

"I grew up in the studio, I would always watch her classes and take classes, putting on her pointe shoes and just walk around holding on to the bar and things like that," Mulligan-Olson said.

In 2020, she says had to send in a video audition to be in the company of Ballet San Antonio because in-person auditions were cancelled in the pandemic. From there, she put in her dues to work her way up the ladder.

"I've worked up the ranks from apprentice about four years ago up to principal to where I am today," she said.

She says she hopes people of all ages can enjoy the show.