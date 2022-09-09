Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location

The bakery is owned by chefs Anne Ng, Jeremy Mandrell, and operator Charlie Biedenharn and became a staple of the community in a short amount of time.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne.

Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more.

The bakery is owned by chefs Anne Ng, Jeremy Mandrell, and operator Charlie Biedenharn and became a staple of the community in a short amount of time. Jeremy and Anne moved to San Antonio in 2010 and opened Bakery Lorraine in 2011.

“We are very excited to be opening up shop in Boerne,” said Chef and Owner Anne Ng. “Boerne feels like a natural fit for Bakery Lorraine and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

The owners said the exact date of the opening in October will be released later.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.