Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes has decided to close their gas processing facility in Schertz by the end of 2018, the company confirmed Friday.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, Baker Hughes says that the decision "comes after a careful review of how best to adjust our operations to best align where future business and opportunity exists.

According to Texas Workforce Solutions, the closure will affect hundreds of jobs in the Schertz community.

"This is a mass layoff to affect 266 people later this year between September and December," Texas Workforce Solutions says. Jobs affected will include manufacturing, sourcing, finance, HR, administration, and other roles at the Baker Hughes facility.

The company says that they will work "closely with our employees through this transition, providing assistance and resources to those affected."

According to the Associated Press, Baker Hughes reported Friday that 862 rigs drilled for oil this week and 188 for gas. The company says they have no plans to exit the gas processing business.

