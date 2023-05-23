Bags of money stolen in armored vehicle robbery at southeast-side Walgreens

Four suspects followed the security guard who was loading money into the vehicle, hit her with her gun, then stole the gun and some bags of money.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Several bags of money were stolen during a robbery of an armored vehicle on the southeast side of San Antonio Tuesday.

It happened on the 3000 block of Goliad Road around 11: 30 a.m.

Four suspects followed the security guard who was loading money into the vehicle, hit her with her gun, then stole the gun and some bags of money after the truck door was unlocked.

The security guard suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle heading north.

The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.