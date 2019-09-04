SAN ANTONIO — Bad Bunny is bringing his latest tour to San Antonio.

The trap and reggaeton singer will perform at the Freeman Coliseum November 9, according to an announcement from the AT&T Center. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. through the AT&T Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com

The show is part of the second leg of Bad Bunny's tour in support of his debut album, X 100pre, which was released in December. San Antonio is one of two Texas stops for the Puerto Rican singer; he'll also perform in Houston on December 1.