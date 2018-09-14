SAN ANTONIO - You can't necessarily see all the dangers that come with heavy rain. Take, for example, the puddles that your kids play in, or that your dogs lap up during an afternoon walk.

It's all fun and games, until you remember what could be hidden inside of that water.

"Standing water is an area where bacteria like to grow," said Elizabeth Yust of North Central Baptist Hospital. "It's definitely not clean water."

You won't be able to see this bacteria, but you will see signs of sickness if you encounter it.

Yust said Leptospirosis is just one bacterial ailment someone can get simply by jumping into puddles.

Leptospirosis likely won't do much serious damage, however, it could keep you up all night with a bad stomachache.

It's not just your kids who are at risk. Four-legged friends are at risk, too.

"My vet has warned us," Yust explained. "You shouldn't be letting your dogs drink any of that water."

Instead of skipping out on making a splash, just be smart about how you do it. Local moms gave KENS 5 some advice.

"Take a shower [after], don't let them get it in their mouth, try not to get it in their eyes and try to be safe," one mom recommended. "Try to clean it up afterward, and hope for the best."

