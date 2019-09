SAN ANTONIO — The back unattached apartment behind a northwest side home has been deemed a total loss by fire crews after catching fire overnight.

Crews were called the to the 100 block of Paramount Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The structure was being used for storage, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

Arson was called out to investigate, but residents on the next street have been known to burn debris in their backyard, SAFD's spokesperson told KENS 5.

No injuries have been reported.