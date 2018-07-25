SAN ANTONIO — There are many chances for parents to get their kids immunized before school starts in a few weeks.

Metro Health is offering immunization opportunities at both their Eastside and Westside clinics. Walk-ins are welcome at the Eastside clinic, but the Westside clinic is by appointment only.

Several other organizations are offering immunization clinics. The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio will offer clinics at various schools and educational centers. University Health Systems will also have various locations at local schools.

The University of the Incarnate Word is offering immunization clinics at its Nursing Wellness Center.

See the file below for the full schedules of all of these events and contact details:

BTS Flyer 2018 7.2.2018 version 4.1 by kens5 on Scribd

