It's almost that time of year again to get your pencils and paper ready --- with all the back to school bashes taking place around the city, you'll have some help.

SAN ANTONIO — With the start of a new school year quickly approaching, several back-to-school events are going to be taking place across San Antonio.

On Saturday Aug. 6, Gillman Honda will be hosting a back to school event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where free backpacks, school supplies and food will be given away. There will also be activities, music, other giveaways and more. To learn more about that event, click here.

On Monday Aug. 10, at the Fusion Academy, there will be an event with giveaways, a free vaccine clinic and other educational resources. The event will start at 2 p.m. You can RSVP here.

On Wednesday Aug. 3, a back to school event at Pica Plaza will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free backpack with some school supplies will be handed out to children but the child must have a wristband. Those wristbands will be given out at 8 a.m. There will also be free haircuts and more. For more information, click here.

On Saturday July 30, the Jubilee Back to School event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, games, backpacks, and school supplies will be given out among other things including on-site vaccinations and hair cuts. To learn more, click here.