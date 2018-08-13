SAN ANTONIO - District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez and other city departments are set to hand out free school supplies at the second annual "Back 2 School Bash."

The event will take place starting at 10 a.m., with a free screening of the new Christopher Robin movie to follow at 11 a.m. at the Santikos Northwest 14 theater.

Pelaez's office said 300 backpacks will be provided for area families. It is a first come, first served event.

CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System also provided donations.

