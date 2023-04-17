Baby injured by shrapnel in road rage shooting on northwest side, police say

Witnesses told police that at least two cars were driving erratically while shooting at each other late Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A baby was injured Sunday night in an incident that police are saying could have been caused by road rage on the northwest side of town.

Witnesses told police that people inside at least two cars were chasing and ramming each other up and down the block on Tezel Road near Guilbeau Road just after 9 p.m.

At one point, investigators say people in these vehicles were driving and shooting at each other in a parking lot near a Walmart. Police said a third car was possibly involved, but they are still trying to determine how.

Police say a baby, who was inside one of the cars, was hit with what they believe was possibly shrapnel.

That 6-month-old boy was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Two men from each car, who police believe to be the shooters, were detained for questioning. Police say the crime scene is large, extending possibly for several blocks.

Charges are pending while police continue to investigate.



This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.