Baby formula shortages impacting families, pediatrician offices

Pandemic related supply chain issues were already leading to empty shelves before the recall, according to one local pediatrician.

SAN ANTONIO — When the Food and Drug Administration first issued a recall on some Similac baby formulas, shelves had already been running low. Dr. Gregory Hanson said the Southwest Children's Center usually has a walk in closet filled with Enfamil and Similac cans of baby formula, but that has not been the case for a couple of months now.

"Parents asks for samples and we just cant provide that for them," said Dr. Hanson.

He has been referring patients to smaller mom and pop shops, and suggesting order formula online as long as it is from a qualified retailer. He's also recommending switching to generic brands, but reminds parents to discuss options with their pediatrician.

Amber Prado, a San Antonio mom of five, first talked to KENS 5 in February when parents were scrambling to find alternatives. Since then, she said the shortages have only gotten worse.

"My pediatrician has three locations and all three locations are empty, they don't have nothing at the moment," she said, adding that even the alternative options to recalled formula are running low.

Other moms on a local Facebook group echoed the same experience. One parent commented that her son's pediatrician only had two sample cans to give her and that her son needs a special kind of formula due to food intolerances.

Other moms expressed having trouble with WIC offices staying in stock.

Alie Cantu, a WIC registered dietician with the city of San Antonio said WIC updated their list of alternative formulas which can be found here.

She also reminds parents that those who are SNAP of Medicaid beneficiaries automatically qualify for WIC.

For questions about applying or other inquiries, she recommends calling their main office at 210-207-4650.

Dr. Hanson also shared important safety reminders including: