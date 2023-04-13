Baby fatally shot after parents struggle over gun, police say

The baby's mother and father got into an argument over the gun and during the struggle, the baby was fatally shot.

SAN ANTONIO — An 8-month-old baby girl was fatally shot during a struggle over a gun by her parents Wednesday, police say.

It happened in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410 near Starcrest on the northeast side of town around 6:55 p.m.

Police say the baby's mother and father got into an argument about a gun that the father was carrying. The baby's mother claimed the gun belonged to her and that she wanted it back.

They struggled over the gun and during the struggle, the gun accidentally discharged hitting the baby.

She was rushed to the hospital by a family member, but was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Officers searched the area for him, but he was not found.

This case is pending further investigation.

