Family members have identified the fourth person that was injured when a car crashed into a bus stop at the intersection of Culebra and North Zarzamora.

Her name is Stephanie Athey and she was eight months pregnant when she was rushed to the hospital.

According to multiple family members, she was rushed into surgery, where the baby was delivered. The hospital has not confirmed the baby’s condition.

Family members also say that Athey clinically died for a few minutes but was resuscitated by hospital staff and remains in serious condition. But at last check, the family said that she was improving quickly and responding to them.

As for the driver of the car, police say that the driver was speeding when they lost control and hit the bus stop as well as the pedestrians.

The driver was also taken to the hospital but there isn’t any word on the driver’s condition or if they’ll face charges.

Two other victims are still at the hospital in serious condition while another has been released.

