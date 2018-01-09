Family members have confirmed that Stephanie Athey, the pregnant woman who was hit by a car at a west-side bus stop, is in serious condition while her baby is in critical condition.

The baby, whose name is Ethan, was delivered via emergency surgery shortly after Athey was taken to the hospital following the incident that injured three other people that were waiting at the bus stop.

Athey was nearly nine months pregnant when the baby was born.

In a statement, her family expressed gratitude to first responders and the team at University Hospital for giving the two a fighting chance.

