B-B-Q food trailer stolen out of church parking lot

Zamarripa spent 28 years in the convention industry until COVID hit, so he turned his passion project into his full-time job.

SAN ANTONIO — Many people go to church for different reasons. Some go to seek solace, while others look for guidance. But for Daniel Zamarripa, it was for salvation.

"I worked for meetings and conventions for the past 28 years. COVID hit and kind of crushed that industry. I was fortunate enough to have my B-B-Q truck," Zamarripa said.

A passion project that suddenly became Zamarripa's only income, his church allowed him to set up his B-B-Q food truck in the parking lot.

"They allowed us to flourish at the time and we were very blessed," he said.

A blessing that kept giving. Zamarripa made enough money to open a second trailer onsite to help other family members hit hard by coronavirus.

"I have adult kids and friends that were also affected by COVID, and this is a family business, so we got the second trailer to help each other out," he said.

"Unfortunately, someone felt they needed what we had."

Early Saturday morning, Zamarripa says someone broke into the church parking lot and stole that second trailer. He shared the news on Facebook, and after hundreds of shares, the trailer was recovered.

Unfortunately, it was missing a few things.

"Everything is just gone," Zamarripa said.

The equipment that jump-started this business was gone. A shell of a dream this family once had.

"It’s been tough for everyone. As my kids always say, Dad wouldn't give up so, I haven't. I won't," he said as he fought back tears.

Zamarripa is working to raise money to get the Snack Shack up and running. Hundreds have already donated to the cause, which is more than what he could ever ask for.

"You hear it all the time there's still good people out there and I believe it more than ever now."