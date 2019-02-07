The Aztec Theatre has unveiled plans to expand this fall which will add a downtown skyline view, a private venue for weddings, a conference space and a rooftop bar.

The developments are on behalf of Overland Partners, a San Antonio-based architecture firm, who has partnered with the Aztec Family Group LLC.

The expansion will add 22 feet in height to the rooftop, which officials say will allow for luxury conditions the public can enjoy.

“We’re excited to revitalize an already iconic and historic San Antonio landmark,” said Tim Blonkvist, Overland Partner’s Principal of the project. “The upgrades have been designed to give the community a more intimate River Walk and downtown experience.”

Additionally, the second floor of the building will host a large terrace overlooking the River Walk.

The space will serve as a pre and post-event area for Aztec Theatre's shows, like its Live Nation concerts, according to the theatre. The terrace will also be available to rent for private events.

For more information, visit Overland Partners and the Aztec Theatre. The renovations are expected to finish by August 2020.