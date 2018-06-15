A new axe-throwing range is helping San Antonians stay sharp!

Class Axe Throwing recently opened their doors in downtown San Antonio. The business is the first of its kind in the Alamo City and brings a trending new pastime that originated in Canada all the way to South Texas.

The company offers hour-and-a-half sessions with an axe expert - Class Axe calls them "axeperts." Participants spend 30 minutes learning what it takes to hit the target, as well as how to safely handle the axe.

General manager Sarah Fleming says it offers a unique experience for team-building. Groups of up to 12 can reserve the range. Fleming also says that summer leagues will start in July.

Visit their website for more information on Class Axe Throwing.

