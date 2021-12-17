Award winning art work unveiled for upcoming MLK March in San Antonio

Cyaundra Chatman's poster is a colorful explosion of faces that serve as a reminder of freedom.

SAN ANTONIO — The nation's largest MLK March is one month away. And on Friday, organizers unveiled the winning art work for the event.

This year's theme is 'Free To Be', and the artist who came up with the best representation of the concept is a 12-year-old student at Kitty Hawk middle school.

Cyaundra Chatman's poster is a colorful explosion of faces that serve as a reminder of freedom.

"What inspired me to make this artwork was the Martin Luther King speech I Have A Dream," said Chatman. "When he talks about how everyone is created equally, and are all God's children no matter the skin color, the religion or the nationality."

Event organizers are still looking for volunteers to help stage the event. Click here for all the details.