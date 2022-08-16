American Airlines puts deposit on supersonic aircraft: Here's what they'll feature

The Overture is expected to fly twice as fast as today's commercial aircraft, over water.

DALLAS — American Airlines flights could be getting faster. It just might take a while.

The Fort Worth-based company on Tuesday announced it has agreed to purchase up to 20 Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft, with an option to buy an additional 40.

The Overture is expected to fly twice as fast as today's commercial aircraft, over water. The examples American Airlines included were flights from Miami to London in under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three.

The only catch: You'll have to wait.

The Overture isn't expected to be passenger-ready until 2029. Boom Supersonic in July released the final design for the Overture, and production is expected to be completed by 2025.

American has paid a non-refundable deposit on 20 Overture aircraft, according to its announcement Tuesday. The airline's agreement with Boom Supersonic incudes the option buy an additional 40 Overture aircraft.

Boom Supersonice has previously reported commercial orders with United Airlines and Japan Airlines, for a total of 70 aircraft.

The Overture is expected to hold 65-80 passengers and have a range of 4,250 nautical miles. The aircraft will have four wing-mounted engines that can power the plane up to speeds of Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over land.

The aircraft is also expected to have a noise reduction system on takeoff.

“Aviation has not seen a giant leap in decades. Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance,” Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl said in a company press release last month.