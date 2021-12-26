Authorities responding to 'suspicious package' report in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park Police Department said that the Austin Police Department bomb squad was on its way to the scene. Details remain limited at this time.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Authorities are responding to reports of a "suspicious package" found in Cedar Park late Sunday afternoon.

The Cedar Park Police Department said it was at the scene in the 1400 block of Cypress Creek at Lakeline Boulevard.

CPPD also said that the Austin Police Department bomb squad was on its way to the scene.

Officials say people should avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

