San Antonio police are searching for suspects who shot a man in an apartment complex parking lot on the city's west side.

Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Bandera Rd. around 8 p.m. Thursday evening for reports of shots fired.

According to Sgt. Ethan Humble, the victim, a male in his 30's, was standing in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Witnesses saw multiple suspects approach the victim and fired several rounds from a high powered rifle. The victim fired back, but it's unclear if any suspects were struck.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition. One round struck the man in the chest; he was hit with more rounds in the hand and leg.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Police are unsure of the make or model of the car and said conflicting stories from witnesses described the vehicle as possibly red or white.

Police helicopter is assisting investigators in their search of the area. Police say they had no lead on possible identities of the suspects or what could've led to the shooting.