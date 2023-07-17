Authorities searching for father who went missing after going into the San Antonio River while fishing with his son

Officials said both the man and his son went into the river on the south side, but only the son came out.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a father who went missing after going into the San Antonio River on the far south side while fishing with his son.

Officials at the scene on River Road said that the man and his son were fishing on private property Monday afternoon when they both went into the water. They said the son managed to get out of the water, but the man has not yet been found. A dive team from New Braunfels was requested to assist with the search.

This is a developing story that will be updated with details as they're made available.

