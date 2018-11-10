Uvalde County Sheriff Charles Mendeke has set up a round-the-clock operation to find a Bexar County man swept away by high water on a bridge.

The man called 9-1-1 at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on a bridge on Highway 187 over the Sabinal River.

The identity of the man is being withheld for now.

“Basically, what he was saying was that he was trying to go through. He had been stuck. The high waters had him there and he was concerned the high water would try to take the trick away,” Uvalde County Deputy Brandon McCutchens described.

Investigators say that the man was headed to work when his pickup truck got trapped on the bridge. Sabinal police rushed to the scene only to see the unthinkable happen.

“They were able to verbally speak with the gentleman and he was trying to climb out of the vehicle. The truck was swept off the bridge,” Deputy McCutchens said.

Since that time, DPS has searched for the man from the sky. They found his truck but that’s all. The Border Patrol’s STAR team has tried to walk the banks of the river but can only make it a half mile in.

“We want to return him safely to his family,” Deputy McCutchens said. “We want to find him clinging to a tree or sitting on the bank and get him home. That’s our goal.”

Divers went into the murky and raging river on Wednesday afternoon but found nothing. The sheriff says that they will perform a hard search again on Thursday morning.

© 2018 KENS