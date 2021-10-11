Authorities looking for missing juvenile from Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Comal County say they are searching for a missing girl they described as a runaway juvenile who left her home in Canyon Lake without a phone.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said that Jazmin Christianna-Renee DeStefano is 5’2” and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has gauge earrings, curly frizzy hair, and wears dark eyeliner. Authorities said she was last seen at her residence located in the 800 block of Canyon Bend, Canyon Lake, on October 8 at approximately 10:30 p.m. wearing a cropped top and baggy sweatpants.