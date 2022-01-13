Two people kidnapped, held at ransom in San Antonio, according to affidavit

One person was charged with aggravated kidnapping and a warrant has been issued for the second person.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated kidnapping involving a ransom attempt on January 7, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives were dispatched to an apartment complex where two people said they had been tied up and held at ransom.

It all started when Crystal Villarreal told Alfred Bela, Jr., that one of the victims was cheating on her with the other victim. That's when assaults began, the affidavit says.

One of the victims told the detectives that she allowed Villarreal to live with her, but Villareal accused her of stealing money. Villareal left and came back with Juanita Rosa and Bela, who began assaulting her with their hands then blindfolded and handcuffed her, the affidavit says.

The victim was then told she would be held for a $3,000 ransom.

The second victim was then tied up by Bela and both victims were assaulted through the night and kept captive (were not allowed to leave), the affidavit says.

The other victim says Villarreal, Rosa and Bela showed up to the apartment where he and the other victim were, and began arguing about money. The victim said he was assaulted then blindfolded and bound at the wrists, the affidavit says.

The victim said Bela threatened them and said they would be 'taken to the country and die'. At one point, the male victim broke free and tried to run for the door, but was attacked and re-tied with extension cords. The victim said this continued through the night, the affidavit says.

When male the victim woke up, he saw the other victim and Villarreal were no longer there but the police were. Bela and Rosa forced him into a bathroom, put a wet rag in his mouth, a bag over his face and knocked him out. The affidavit says Bela and Rosa eventually untied the victim. When the victim heard his brother at the door, he ran.

When Bela was asked why he tied the victims up, he said Villarreal told him to do it. When asked why he threatened to kill the victim, he told authorities he was joking.