Despite Tuesday's rainfall, Austin’s water supply still at drastic levels

AUSTIN, Texas — At its peak, the combined storage of Austin water's supply coming from Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan is over 2 million acre-feet.

In summer 2022, levels dropped much lower than normal.

"Last June, they fell below 1.4-million-acre feet and that triggered us into stage one,” said Shay Ralls Roalson, the director of Austin Water.

With even more record-breaking temperatures this year, the combined storage of Lake Travis and Buchanan fell below 900,000 acre-feet, prompting the City to institute Stage 2 of the drought contingency plan.

The last time the City of Austin found itself in Stage 2 restrictions was in 2012, as there were almost no inflows coming from the lakes. The brutal heat of the past two summers have caused highland lake inflow levels to become even more severe than they were ten years ago.

"The inflows were quite low, but our inflows that we experienced last year and are on track to experience this year, are lower than those drought conditions,” Roalson said.



2022 saw the lowest level of highland lake inflows on record since the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) began tracking it back in 1942.

Austin Water said it will take far more just one day of rain to make any kind of difference.



"We need the rain to fall regularly for a long time and in the right places," Roalson said.

Since lake levels are largely dependent on the climate and weather conditions, Austin Water has been working on additional water conservation plans to try and stabilize them. The Water Forward plan was approved by the city in 2018 and includes reclaimed water systems and strategies to reuse water at large development projects.

In addition to their strategies, Austin Water said Austinites are going to have to do their part by conserving more water at home.

"It's really a community effort. All of us need to do our part to conserve water, and if we do, we can have a significant impact on our water use and we can bring that down and help bridge this time of uncertainty in our water supply," Roalson said.

